Charles F. Brown, Sr.
Wilmington, DE - Age 91, departed this life August 23, 2019. Husband of Sherry Brown; father of Charles Jr.; step-father of Kathy, Edith, Patsy, Valerie, Troy and Curtis; also survived his brothers Alan Lawrence and Garnett Thomas; granddaughter, Lynslei J. Harris-Green (Adam); a host of other relatives and friends. He was a member of Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church and The Monday Club. Funeral 10AM Sat., Aug. 31st at Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE; viewing 8-9:45am only. Burial, 10am Wed., Sept. 4th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019