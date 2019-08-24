Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Charles F. Morgan Sr. Obituary
Charles F. Morgan, Sr.

Claymont - Charles F. Morgan, Sr. age 70, passed away with his loved ones by his side on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

He was born in Chester, PA and was the son of the late Thomas and Juanita Morgan. He graduated from Claymont HS in 1968. Charles retired from Brooks Armored Car, where he was a dispatcher for the newly formed ATM department. He was a Life Active member of Claymont Fire Company for over 45 years and was Fire Police Emeritus for Claymont FC. He was a Life Active member of the NCCFP Assoc., as well as the DSFP Assoc. Charles enjoyed boating, fishing, watching the Phillies and Eagles and enjoyed his small woodworking projects with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn Morgan; 2 children, Charles F. Morgan, Jr. (Michelle) and Cheryl Tomassi; 4 grandchildren, James E. Clark, Jr., Sarah N. Clark, Charles F. Morgan, III and Joanna R. Morgan and brother, Thomas E. Morgan, Jr.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 27, from 10 am- 11:45 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk., Wilmington, where a funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Charles' name to Church of the Ascension, 3717 Philadelphia Pk., Claymont, DE 19703 or the Claymont Fire Co., 3223 Philadelphia Pk., Claymont, DE 19703.

Published in The News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
