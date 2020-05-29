Charles F. SlappyNewark, DE - Born in Augusta, GA on October 14, 1931; departed this life on May 25, 2020.Service of celebration will be held 11 am on Thursday, May 4, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 8-10 am. In the interest of public health, home going service will be private by invitation only. Interment in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.(302)377-6906