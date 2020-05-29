Charles F. Slappy
1931 - 2020
Charles F. Slappy

Newark, DE - Born in Augusta, GA on October 14, 1931; departed this life on May 25, 2020.

Service of celebration will be held 11 am on Thursday, May 4, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 8-10 am. In the interest of public health, home going service will be private by invitation only. Interment in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302)377-6906






Published in The News Journal from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
