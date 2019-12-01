Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Farone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "David" Farone Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "David" Farone Sr. Obituary
Charles "David" Farone, Sr.

Bear - Charles "David" Farone, Sr. 66, of Bear, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. David loved baseball. He was an umpire for many years and was the IBUA rules interpreter for the state of Delaware for more than 35 years. He was also a great musician, playing mostly the organ, and loved listening to jazz music. Dave was an excellent cook and a history buff.

David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Eileen; children, Cara (Michael) Fuscia and David (Meredith) Farone, Jr.; grandchildren, Charlotte, Adrianne, Santino, Anthony and Joseph; brother, Anthony " Tony" (Cammy) Farone; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded is death by his parents, Charles and Carolyn Farone and sister, Cindy Farone.

Services for Mr. Farone were held privately at the request of the family and under the direction of the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd in Newark. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

STRANO & FEELEY

FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -