Charles "David" Farone, Sr.
Bear - Charles "David" Farone, Sr. 66, of Bear, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. David loved baseball. He was an umpire for many years and was the IBUA rules interpreter for the state of Delaware for more than 35 years. He was also a great musician, playing mostly the organ, and loved listening to jazz music. Dave was an excellent cook and a history buff.
David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Eileen; children, Cara (Michael) Fuscia and David (Meredith) Farone, Jr.; grandchildren, Charlotte, Adrianne, Santino, Anthony and Joseph; brother, Anthony " Tony" (Cammy) Farone; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded is death by his parents, Charles and Carolyn Farone and sister, Cindy Farone.
Services for Mr. Farone were held privately at the request of the family and under the direction of the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd in Newark. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
STRANO & FEELEY
FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019