McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Glenn Mills, PA - Charles Francis Dauphin, age 79, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at LifeCare Hospital surrounded by his family on March 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

Charlie was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Francis Dauphin and Elizabeth (Burleigh) Dauphin. He attended Ursuline Academy and St. Paul's Grade School. He graduated from Salesianum in 1957. He attended the University of Delaware before enlisting in the Navy and graduated from the Naval Nuclear Power School in 1961. He served on the USS Snook (SSN-592) as a Naval Engineer. He began his professional career at the Monroe Calculator Company. He later started his own general contracting company. After retirement, he enjoyed working the opening shift at the Brandywine YMCA, welcoming members for their sunrise workouts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anita (Ciconte) Dauphin; their 2 daughters, Chrissie Brown (Kelly) and Carla (Vince Gulotti); his 4 grandchildren, Nathan, Sophia, Sam and Christopher; his brother Frank Dauphin and his wife Mary; sister in law Lenore Dauphin; his brother in law Edward Ciconte and his wife Diane; sister in law Edy Ciconte and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Dauphin and his brother in law, Dr. Joseph Ciconte.

Visitation will be held at McCrery and Harra at 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, March 23 at 9:30 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00. A committal service will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 21, 2019
