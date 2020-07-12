Charles G. Urian



Pinellas Park - Age 87, passed away peacefully at Bayside VA hospital with family at his side, on July 6, 2020.



He was born in Chester PA on November 25, 1932, to the late George and Catherine (nee Hinkel) Urian.



After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he was employed at the Dupont Co, until retirement in 1990.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and painting.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra, brother Howard, and daughter Cynthia.



He is survived by wife Katherine, son David, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Lois Hopper, grandchildren Robert, Daniel, Lindsay Edwards, Rebecca Cardy, and great grand children, Charlotte, Phoebe, and Noah.



Internment will be at Bayside VA Cemetery in ST. Petersburg.









