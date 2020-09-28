Charles Gaze "Kelly" Keskemety
Bear - Charles Gaze "Kelly" Keskemety, age 86, of Bear, DE, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on April 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Gaze and Julia (Parag) Keskemety. Kelly proudly served his country during the Korean War, while serving with the U.S. Navy. Following his discharge, he married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Ruth Pusey. Together they raised two beautiful children.
Kelly worked for Local 42 as an Insultation Mechanic, where he dedicated 36 years before retiring. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason with St. John's Lodge #2 and a member of Tall Cedars, Brandywine Forrest #20. Kelly enjoyed boating, fishing, and crabbing and enjoyed all types of car racing, which he did in his younger years. He and his wife were strong in their faith and were active members of Bible Fellowship Church of Newark. Together they enjoyed traveling and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Possum Point. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather and dear friend to many.
In addition to his parents, Kelly was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Ruth (Pusey) Keskemety. He is survived by his children, Linda Knarr (James) and Brian Keskemety (Pam); grandchildren, Shannon Mele (Dave), Diane Knarr (Adam), Jessica Johnson (Brett), Jason Keskemety (Kaitlin) and Jenna Salla (Vince); and great grandchildren, Lacey, Charlie and three on the way.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 4 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Kelly's memory to Bible Fellowship Church of Newark, 808 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702.
