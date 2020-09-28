1/1
Charles Gaze "Kelly" Keskemety
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Gaze "Kelly" Keskemety

Bear - Charles Gaze "Kelly" Keskemety, age 86, of Bear, DE, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on April 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Gaze and Julia (Parag) Keskemety. Kelly proudly served his country during the Korean War, while serving with the U.S. Navy. Following his discharge, he married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Ruth Pusey. Together they raised two beautiful children.

Kelly worked for Local 42 as an Insultation Mechanic, where he dedicated 36 years before retiring. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason with St. John's Lodge #2 and a member of Tall Cedars, Brandywine Forrest #20. Kelly enjoyed boating, fishing, and crabbing and enjoyed all types of car racing, which he did in his younger years. He and his wife were strong in their faith and were active members of Bible Fellowship Church of Newark. Together they enjoyed traveling and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Possum Point. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather and dear friend to many.

In addition to his parents, Kelly was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Ruth (Pusey) Keskemety. He is survived by his children, Linda Knarr (James) and Brian Keskemety (Pam); grandchildren, Shannon Mele (Dave), Diane Knarr (Adam), Jessica Johnson (Brett), Jason Keskemety (Kaitlin) and Jenna Salla (Vince); and great grandchildren, Lacey, Charlie and three on the way.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 4 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Kelly's memory to Bible Fellowship Church of Newark, 808 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 28 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved