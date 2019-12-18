|
Charles Gerald Rudershausen
Kennett Square, PA - Charles Gerald Rudershausen, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania was born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1928. He attended the American High School in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1944, and received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Virginia in 1949, where he was a member in five honorary societies. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin in 1952.
Rudy married Muriel Engel of Mendham, New Jersey in 1954. He was an Ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1950-1958, and an Adjunct professor of chemical engineering at the University of Delaware in 1954.
DuPont research and development - 1952-1993; Explosives, Chemicals, Polymer Intermediates, Fabrics and Finishes, Nylon. Research Manager at laboratories in Newburgh, New York, Old Hickory, Tennessee and Gibbstown, New Jersey. Patents and Licensing - U.S. Patent Agent, competitive intelligence, patents and publications. Retired in 1993 from DuPont Experimental Station in Wilmington, Delaware.
Chairman, American Chemical Society, South Jersey Section, 1962. Trustee, Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square, PA; and Member, St. Michael Lutheran Church, Unionville, PA since 2005.
Moved to Kennett Square, 1968. Enjoyed sailing, camping, music and gardening. After Muriel's passing moved to Kendal-Crosslands in Kennett Square, PA in 2014
Survived by four faithful children; Charles David ("Chuck") Rudershausen of Unionville, PA; Katheryn ("Bonnie") Trigg of Bedford, MA; Sara Alexander of Etna, ME; Paul Rudershausen of Morehead City, NC; their respective spouses, Andra, David and Peter; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Died December 16, 2019 trusting in a merciful Lord.
Funeral services are to be held at the St. Michael Lutheran Church, Unionville, PA on December 28th 2019 with Visitation at 10 AM, and Service at 11 AM. Internment shall be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brandywine Conservancy (brandywine.org).
Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019