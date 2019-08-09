Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Townsend Church
4519 DuPont Parkway
Townsend, DE
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Townsend Church
4519 DuPont Parkway
Townsend, DE
Charles Grant Hardy Jr.

Charles Grant Hardy Jr. Obituary
Charles Grant Hardy, Jr.

Middletown - Charles Grant Hardy Jr., currently of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5th, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones at age 68.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019, followed by a memorial service beginning at 12 noon, at Townsend Church, 4519 DuPont Parkway, Townsend, DE.

Charles was always willing to help others and as a long time blood and platelet donor he has chosen to donate his remains to medical science to further cancer research. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, both monetary and blood or platelet donations be made in Charlie's honor to your local blood bank in order to carry on his legacy of love and compassion for others.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
