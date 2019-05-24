|
Charles "Charlie" Greenplate
Newark - Charles "Charlie" Greenplate of Newark, DE passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 83.
Born on September 4, 1935 in Newark, DE, he was the son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Rhoades) Greenplate. He was a graduate of Newark High School and served in the Delaware Army National Guard for several years. Charles worked in the transportation industry, which he greatly enjoyed, for 47 years before retiring in 2003.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an active member of the Newark Senior Center and enjoyed participating in many programs especially swimming. He was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed watching the frequent visits from the many birds, especially hummingbirds, in his back yard. Charles enjoyed vacationing with his family and spending time with his grandchildren and loved ones. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed for his great sense of humor and always having a smile to share with everyone.
The Greenplate family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to Charles's special in-home caregiver, Cookie (Age Advantage), for her exceptionally warm and compassionate support and services over the last several months.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Sue; his devoted sons, Gary Greenplate (Mary Beth), Michael Greenplate (Gina) and Mark Greenplate (Vera); grandchildren, Kimberly, Michael, Ryan, Matthew, Grace and Katherine; sister, Lillian B. Seward; brother in law and sister in law, Raymond and Kathleen Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin "Benny" Greenplate.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 10 Old Newark Road, Newark, DE 19713, where a funeral service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to St. Nicholas Episcopal Church at the address listed above or Newark Senior Center, 200 Whitechapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019