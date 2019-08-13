|
|
Charles Herman Graybeal
New Castle - Charles Herman Graybeal, age 97, of New Castle, Delaware, passed away peacefully August 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Charles born April 6, 1922, in West Jefferson, North Carolina. He served in Europe in the Army during WWII from June 1943 to 1945. After the war, he became an electrician through the GI Bill, relocated to Maryland then Newark, Delaware in 1957. He retired from General Motors Corporation in 1987 to pursue his passion for cruising and fishing on his beloved Chesapeake Bay. He will be missed by every fisherman he called friend. Charles and his wife were proud members of the Bible Fellowship Church of Newark Delaware where they worshipped with many friends from the back row. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, mentor, respected co-worker and a true friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Graybeal; her children: Barbara Mikulcik (Chuck), Diane Harvie, Harold Decker (Teri); and his son, David L Graybeal (Claudia); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to committal services to be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Delaware 19701. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bible Fellowship Church of Newark Delaware, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark De 19702 in his name. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 13, 2019