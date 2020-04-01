Services
Charles J. Duricek


1932 - 2020
Charles J. Duricek Obituary
Charles J. Duricek

Millsboro - Charles J. Duricek, affectionately known as "Dziadziu", age 87 of Long Neck, DE (formerly of Wilmington, DE), departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1932 in Wilmington, DE.

Charlie was a former Teamster with Local 326. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his beach house, boating, crabbing, vodka, listening to music, dancing, whiskey, and having fun. There will never be another like him - if you knew him, you understand. More than anything, he loved his family, and we loved him back even more. Life will never be the same without him.

Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes; and his grandmother, Anna. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Dolores (Zielinski) Duricek; his children: Debbie Gentile (Ernie), Carol Crisconi (Rocky), Charles Duricek, Jr. (Teresa), Susan Correa (Pete), and Mark Duricek (Kristine); his grandchildren: James, Michael (Candace), Jennifer, Lauren (Brandon), Kelly, Jason (Vicky), Erik, Tori (Mike), and Markie (Kristy); and his 6 great-grandchildren.

Due to current events, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Charlie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit Charlie's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
