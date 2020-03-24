|
|
Charles J. Kehr, Jr.
Wilmington - Charles J. Kehr, Jr., aged 86, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on March 23.
Chuck was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Mary Ellen Kehr. He served in the US Army, graduated from Duquesne University, moved himself and his family to Delaware where he was employed and retired from the Dupont Company.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lucille; his 5 children: Luanne Kruluts (Matt), Mary Kennard (Stephen), Eileen Kehr, Beth Lightbody (Bryan), and Joe Kehr; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his brother, James Kehr and host of nieces and nephews. Chuck was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sisters, Mary Lou Mazenko and Ruth Ann Cridge.
Chuck was a devout Catholic and member of St. John the Beloved Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He was instrumental in the development of the Delaware Autistic Program and remained a strong advocate for those with special needs, most notably his son. Many have benefited from these efforts.
He enjoyed family gatherings, hunting, fishing, and working in his garden.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude for the compassionate care provided from the Bayada health care workers.
Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service is restricted to the immediate family and will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to Sunday Breakfast Mission.
For online condolences, www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020