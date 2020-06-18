Charles J. Veith III, D.M.D., M.S.
Charles J. Veith, III, D.M.D., M.S., age 86, passed peacefully on June 11, 2020. Charlie, as he was known to his friends, was born in Syracuse, New York moving with his family to Wilmington, Delaware when he was a small child. During his early childhood, Charlie fell ill and lost his ability to hear. He never let his loss of hearing hold him back or impede in his desire to succeed. Charlie was a gifted student who attended the University of Maryland, Tufts University Dental School, and the St. Louis University School for Advanced Dentistry where he obtained a degree in orthodontics. He returned to Wilmington and embarked on a long and distinguished career as an Orthodontist with offices in Wilmington and Dover. Charlie also found time to raise and support five children.
Charlie excelled in golf, tennis, squash, and alpine skiing. He enjoyed traveling the world, especially golfing excursions to Ireland and Scotland. He was a long-standing member of the Wilmington Country Club who rarely missed an event or celebration. He enjoyed spending weekends playing golf at the club with his friends, and being a member of the "Nine-Nineteeners."
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved son Charles J. Veith, IV. He is survived by his wife Lizanne Norton and his children: Linda S. Glover (Bruce) of Old Greenwich, CT, David E. Veith of Wilmington, Leslie E. Reed (John) of New Vernon, NJ, and Peter W. Veith (Kathy), of Wilmington, as well as eleven grandchildren: Elizabeth Shaw (Alex), Stephen Veith, Anna Veith, Caroline Glover, Thomas Glover, Abigail Veith, Kersey Reed, Isabel Reed, Lindsey Reed, Eleanor Veith and William Veith.
Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
For online condolences, visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.