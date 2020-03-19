|
|
Charles L. Alexander
Hockessin - Charles L. Alexander, age 64, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Born May 24, 1955 in New Brunswick, NJ, Charlie was the son of the late W. Stanley and Charlotte Alexander. He was a 1973 graduate of A.I. DuPont High School and served active duty in the U.S. Navy for six years.
While his passion was golf, Charlie was also a history buff, music lover, avid gardener and political strategist. He truly was a wealth of knowledge. Charlie loved all sports, especially his beloved U of D Football Blue Hens and Kirkwood Power Soccer Team. His intelligence and generosity will be missed by so many.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Thomas G. Alexander. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan; his children, Jennifer (Matt) Houston, Tom (Megan) Alexander and Cindy (Jeffrey) Mangat; his eight grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Eli, Evan, Blake, Mia, Maddox, and Beau; and his siblings, Dorothy Alexander, Amy (Mark) Alexander, and Paul Alexander.
A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate, whomever that may be.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020