Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Alexander Obituary
Charles L. Alexander

Hockessin - Charles L. Alexander, age 64, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Born May 24, 1955 in New Brunswick, NJ, Charlie was the son of the late W. Stanley and Charlotte Alexander. He was a 1973 graduate of A.I. DuPont High School and served active duty in the U.S. Navy for six years.

While his passion was golf, Charlie was also a history buff, music lover, avid gardener and political strategist. He truly was a wealth of knowledge. Charlie loved all sports, especially his beloved U of D Football Blue Hens and Kirkwood Power Soccer Team. His intelligence and generosity will be missed by so many.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Thomas G. Alexander. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan; his children, Jennifer (Matt) Houston, Tom (Megan) Alexander and Cindy (Jeffrey) Mangat; his eight grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Eli, Evan, Blake, Mia, Maddox, and Beau; and his siblings, Dorothy Alexander, Amy (Mark) Alexander, and Paul Alexander.

A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate, whomever that may be.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -