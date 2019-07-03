Charles L. Reed



Wilmington - Charles L. Reed, age 77, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.



Charles was the son of the late Hazel and Ethel (Hanna) Reed and was a graduate of Groves High School. He was retired from Delmarva Power where he was a foreman for the gas department. He was an avid boater and car guy. He was predeceased by his wife Charlotte (Laker) Reed in 2013 and his son, Chuck Reed, in 2017.



Charles will be missed by his daughters, Christine Setting (Larry) with whom he lived and Elise Kelley (Kevin); his grandchildren, Dana Mort (Jim), Kevin Kelley, Jr. (Liz) Ryan Kelley (Laurel), Sean Kelley, Brandon Reed and Lindsey Reed (Mikey); and great grandchildren, Bryce and Gavin Mort and Madi Mercado. He will be missed by many cousins, friends and the car guys.



A Viewing will be held Friday, July 5th from 5 to 7 PM with a service at 6 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Interment will be private. Published in The News Journal from July 3 to July 5, 2019