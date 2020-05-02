Charles Lee Morris



Seaford - Charles Lee Morris, age 82, of Seaford, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bethel, Delaware, he is the son of the late Charles H. Morris and Lena Larrimore Ryan. Charles was retired from the DuPont Company in Seaford after 40 years of service as a Drive Room electrician in N16. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, archery, fishing, hunting, and was an avid shooter who shot registered ATA, skeet and sporting clay targets. Charles won numerous trophies in all of the sports he participated in above. He was a life member of the NRA, ATA, club member of the Synepuxent Rod & Gun Club, Salisbury Gun Club, and the Kent County Gun Club.



He is survived by his children; Nina Jean Briggs, David Thomas Morris, Lisa Diane Morris, and Steven William Morris; grandchildren, Amber, Alison, Brooke, Dean, David Jr., Jennifer, Christina, Jean, and Michael; 22 great grandchildren, and his cat Snickers, who drove his Lisa bananas.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Joyce Marie Argo Morris, and his daughter Karen Lynne Morris. All services will be held privately.









