Charles McMunn "Chuck" Heal, III
Newark - Charles McMunn Heal, III, "Chuck" age 66, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 17, 2020 after an extremely long battle with serious illness. Born in Wilmington he was the son of the late Marilyn and Charles M. Heal, Jr. He graduated from Delcastle High School and went on to work as a Welder Delmarva Power and was a member of the IBEW Local 1238. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, Godfather, and mentor.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 46 years, Evelyn (Chandlee) Heal; his children and their partners, Kevin Heal (Anabel), Courtney Heal (Mike Gonzales) and Charles, "Chucky" Roderick (Tonya); his grandchildren, Braedon, Grayson, Charles (CJ), Kylie; his siblings, Bonnie Heal Spear (Bill), Marilyn Heal Jones (Gary), Kim Richards Heal, Pamela Heal Gregg, and Cynthia Heal Sweringen (Larry); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25 from 9:30am to 11:30am at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Masks Required. Due to current DE COVID mandates, services will be held privately. For a full obituary and to share condolences, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Lung Association
(lung.org/donate
), Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org/donate
) or the ASPCA (aspca.org/donate
).