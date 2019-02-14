Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles N. "Charlie O" Neal Obituary
Charles N. "Charlie O'Neal

New Castle - Charles N. "Charlie" O'Neal, age 87, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wilmington, DE on September 24, 1931, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Helen I. (Wilson) O'Neal. Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in Saudi Arabia during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked as an HVAC Mechanic for Pipefitters Local #74 in Newark and retired after more than 20 years.

A skilled wood carver, Charlie's talents really showed in the meticulous detail of his duck decoys and other birds. He loved spending time with family and friends, eating ice cream, staying at the family's Pot-Nets retreat and coaching a neighborhood baseball team. Additional hobbies included hunting, bowling and fishing. Highlights entailed bowling a "300" game and landing a white marlin. Charlie was a Past Worthy Patron of Naomi Chapter No. 20 OES, Past Master of Christiana Lodge No. 35 A.F. & A.M. and Past Grand Tiler for The Grand Lodge of DE.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene O'Neal, William O'Neal and Linda Hylenski. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dolores M. (Stant) O'Neal; children, Karen L. Barlow (Ed) of New Castle, Beverly J. Dorrin (Frank) of Chesapeake City, MD, Patricia J. Riccio (Anthony) of New Castle, Charles W. O'Neal II (Mary Murphy) of Newark, Michael J. O'Neal of Rock, MI and Janice M. Smith (Paul) of New Castle; sister, Patricia E. DeBonaventura of Newark; 21 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 3:30 pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where an Order of Eastern Star and Masonic Services will be held at 3:30 pm. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to Christiana Lodge No. 35 A.F. & A.M., P.O. Box 409, New Castle, Delaware 19720 or Holloway Terrace Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, 700 West Ave., P.O. Box 684, New Castle, DE 19720.

Published in The News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
