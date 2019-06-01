|
|
Charles Nicholas Fanning
Wilmington - Charles N. Fanning of Cedarcrest passed away peacefully at home surrounded as always by his loving family. He succumbed to Parkinson's disease after a long and courageous battle on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 84.
Charles was born in Upper Merion Township, PA to Nicholas and Mabel Davis Fanning at his Granny Lyons home during a blizzard on February 27, 1935. He spent his boyhood and young adult life in the areas of Kennett Square and Pocopson, PA. These areas influenced his passion for the outdoors and horse racing. His stories of growing up always sounded like they were happy and fun times.
Charles worked hard and played hard. He was a graduate of Brown Vocational and earned an Associate degree in Business Administration from Goldey Beacom College. He liked a balanced checkbook. Ha Ha. Charles served his country in the Army as a Military Policeman stationed in Texas.
Charles has been a proud union member, first with Plumbers Union #26, which merged with Pipefitters and Plumbers Union #74, for a total of 62 years. He worked most times for Wm. D. Shellady, Inc. Until his health failed him he looked forward to participating in the Labor Day Parade and the fellowship afterwards. In the fall and spring, he always went turkey hunting with his hunting friends for over 50 years.
In 1961, he would meet the love of his life, Maxine Faber. Charlie loved walking with Maxine, whether it was on the Wildwood New Jersey Boardwalk, the Great Wall of China, the back alleys of Venice or the Las Vegas Strip. They were to share close to 55 years of marriage bliss, producing three children: C. Price (Sharon), C. Nicholas, and Cynthia Fanning and grandchildren: Tyler, Amber and Kaitlin. It was heartbreaking, but we lost our fourth grandchild, Zachary C. Fanning, on May 5, 2019 to a motorcycle accident.
He also leaves behind to treasure their memories: his sisters, Marianne Fanning of Naples, FL; Marjorie King of New Castle and Janet Horrex (Allen) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his cousin and hunting buddy, Joey Fanning; his sisters-in-law, Jacquelyn Andreoli, Leah Faber and Renata Faber; as well as several loved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins from the East to West Coasts, too numerous to name, but were in our hearts. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Mabel Fanning, parents-in-law, Max and Ann Faber; brothers-in-law and "buddies" in cards and horseracing, John Andreoli and Allen E. Faber.
In 2010, he humbly accepted the "Caring Brown Bowl Award" presented to him and his wife in appreciation for their outstanding service on behalf of the poor and homeless from the Ministry of Caring. Charles will be forever missed and would like to end with the quote: "Old age is not for sissies, but I wouldn't have wanted to miss one step of the journey." We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jenifer W., Christina and Pastor Mark for their kind and wonderful service with Compassionate Care.
Charles was a member of St. John the Beloved Church, but we opted to have our services performed at the funeral home. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 3 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, with funeral services by Pastor Mark at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Charles Fanning's name to The Emmanuel Dining Room, c/o The Ministry of Caring, Inc., 115 East 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019