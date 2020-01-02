|
Charles O. Dougherty
Riverview - Charles O. Dougherty of Riverview, FL died on December 26, 2019. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Roseanne Fortunato Dougherty, daughter Marilou Lynne Dougherty and sons James (wife Mary Jane) and Steven (wife Maggie). He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Sean, Nick, Rachel, and Alex Dougherty, Austin Pratt and the late Chris Dougherty. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Prior to moving to Florida in 2001, Mr. Dougherty retired from the U. S. Department of the Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia as a Computer Specialist and Configuration Manger. During his tenure with the government, he was also stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Lee, Virginia. He traveled worldwide installing and testing military computer systems.
A medaled veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Dougherty was drafted in January 1951. He took basic training as a member of the Fortieth Infantry Division at Camp Cooke, California. He then deployed to Sendai, Japan for Regimental Combat Team training. In December 1951, his division was sent to Korea for combat.
Mr. Dougherty was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. He graduated from Salesianum Catholic High School in 1947 and attended classes at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware. He started his career with the E. I. DuPont Company and was assigned to various computer related projects in Wilmington and Seaford, Delaware; Cape Fear, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia and Orange, Texas.
He was the son of the late Anthony and Margaret Dougherty. A viewing will be held 10am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 11am. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Salesianum School, 1801 N Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19802.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020