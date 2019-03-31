Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Assumption BVM Church
4101 Old Bethlehem Pike
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption BVM Church
4101 Old Bethlehem Pike
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Newark Country Club
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Peyton Pinto


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Peyton Pinto Obituary
Charles Peyton Pinto

Center Valley - Charles Peyton Pinto, 71, of Center Valley, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of E. Joy (Brown) Pinto. They were married 45 years. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late George J. and Rebekah (Patterson) Pinto. Charlie was a graduate of Newark High School and the University of Delaware where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was captain of the University of Delaware Golf Team in 1969 when he earned All-American status. Charlie was an Executive V.P. of Human Resources for several Fortune 500 corporations throughout his career, such as Avon Products, Sprint, American Express, PP&L, Caesars Entertainment and Thermo Fisher, before retiring in November 2015. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Allentown Senior Center and was involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown. Mr. Pinto was a member of Assumption BVM Church, Bethlehem (Colesville). Charlie was a huge supporter of athletics, especially at the University of Delaware, DeSales University and Southern Lehigh High School.

Survivors: Wife, Joy; Children: Charles Peyton Pinto, Jr. and his wife Kelly and their children, Charles Peyton Pinto, III and Alexa Mary Pinto of Coopersburg, Thomas Daniel Pinto and his wife Kelsi and their son Thomas Carl Pinto of Fleetwood, Rebekah Mary Pinto of Center Valley, Jeffrey George Walter Pinto of Center Valley; Sister: Sara Pinto Krapf of North East, MD. Charlie is also survived by his nephews and niece, Thomas and John Krapf, Douglas, Kevin and Jackie Brown.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Assumption BVM Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015. A viewing will be held on Tuesday (4/2/19) from 6 to 8 pm at the church. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE on Saturday. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Newark Country Club, Newark, DE on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at noon. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Lehigh Athletics, DeSales Univ. Baseball, DeSales Univ. Men's Basketball or DeSales Univ. Women's Basketball, and mailed to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, PA 18106.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now