Charles R. "Chuck" Bigelow
Wilmington - Charles R. "Chuck" Bigelow, age 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
He was born in Buffalo, NY and was the son of the late Robert and Mary Bigelow. Chuck graduated from Canisius HS, Buffalo. He proudly served his country in the US Marines in the officer training program. After his honorable discharge, Chuck attended Lehigh University where he was awarded a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, then received a Master's degree from the University of Rochester.
He worked for the DuPont Company for 38 years, upon retirement, Chuck was chairman and then president of the Compressed Gas Association in Washington, DC.
He loved spending time with his family in Avalon, NJ.
Chuck is survived by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 72 years, Doris Bigelow, 5 children, Robert C. (Pola), JoAnn M. Walder (Alex), Barbara A. Flosdorf (Herb), Susan E. Young (Bob) and Richard M. (Kathleen); 6 grandchildren, Dan, Paul, Peter, Mark, Sam and Abby and 5 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his 4 brothers and his sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713 or St. Mary Magdalen Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, at 11 am, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803, where friends may call after 10 am. Burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020