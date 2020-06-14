Charles R. Blackwelder, Jr.
Wilmington - Age 93, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 in Wilmington, DE. He was born in Concord, NC to the late Charles R., Sr. and Addie Elizabeth Ridenhour Blackwelder. He served in the United States Navy and worked for the DuPont Company until his retirement in 1986.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean Scholes Blackwelder and his second wife, Gertrude Molitor Aiken Blackwelder. He is survived by his four step-children, Kathleen Finocchiaro, Eileen Aiken, Edward Aiken and Maureen Lytle.
A private viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE from 6 to 7 PM on Thursday June 18th. A private burial will take place at Ridenhour Burial Site located in Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, NC.
To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.