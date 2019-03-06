|
|
Charles R. Hall
Smyrna - Age 86, passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family in Kent General Hospital.
Born March 3, 1932, Charles served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War 1949 - 1953 on board the USS Ingraham. He retired from DuPont in 1984 after 32 years of service and Charles also retired from Southern California Gas Co. in 1994.
He spent 30 years in California with his late wife, Delores before returning to Delaware in 2014.
Preceded in death by his wife, Delores; former-wife, Dorothy; brother, Joseph; sister, Martha; step-daughter, Charlotte; and parents, Mary Jo and Harry W. Hall, Sr.; Charles is survived by his sons, Stephen, Gary (Marie), Michael (Brenda); daughter, Sandra Strouthman (Carl); brother, Harry; former daughter-in-law, Melissa Collins; step-children, Dave Brabec (Linda), Rodney Brabec (Cathy), and Vicky Newberry; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be 1:00 pm followed by a service at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720. Entombment and Military Honors will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to VFW Post 8801, 4941 Wheatleys Pond Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019