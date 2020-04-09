Services
Resources
Charles R. "Ray" Taylor

Charles R. "Ray" Taylor Obituary
Charles R. "Ray" Taylor

Bear - On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Charles R. "Ray" Taylor, 91, passed away at his home in Bear, DE.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 31, 1928, he was a son of the late Charles G. and Evelyn (Dukes) Taylor. Raymond was one of eight children. For over 40 years, with his wife, Sharon, they owned and operated Charles R. Taylor Inc. They raised two daughters, Tanya Windish and Patsy Walp, and were blessed with 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately, respecting the social-distancing guidelines required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
