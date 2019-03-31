Services
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Reeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Reeder


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Reeder Obituary
Charles Reeder

Kenton - Charles "Bruce" Reeder, age 86, of Kenton, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Mr. Reeder was born on January 7, 1933, in Chester, PA, the son of the late Charles and Hilda Reeder.

He had a passion for restoring John Deer Tractors and serving the community by volunteering his time for the Salvation Army, offering rides for people who didn't have cars, and delivering for Meals on Wheels.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife and sweetheart of 61 years, Gladys.

He is survived by five children, Donald Bruce Reeder (Arlene) of Smyrna, DE, Susan Pizzini (Ben) of Landenberg, PA, Nancy Blackwell (Chris) of Galena, MD, Carol Reeder of Wilmington, DE and Beverly Sullivan (Bill) of Wilmington, DE; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and his beloved dog and best friend, Charlie.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11 am in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main St. in Smyrna, DE, where services will begin at 11 am.

Burial will follow at Edgewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Glen Mills, PA.

Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now