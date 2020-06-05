Charles Richard Herbert
Newark - Charles Richard Herbert, age 81, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Stewartstown, PA, Charles was the son of the late Charles K. and Rovena (Heiss). He was a graduate of Kennard-Dale High School Class of 1956 in Fawn Grove, where he played the English horn in the band. After graduating, Charles was stationed in England with the U. S. Air Force, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Carol. From 1970 until his retirement, he was the sole proprietor and accountant for Charles Herbert Accounting in Oxford, PA.
Charles loved his family, especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. Although he was a workaholic, Charles still found plenty of time for family and friends. He enjoyed traveling with Carol, as well as a trip to Arizona with his sister Marlene to visit their sister Charlotte. He loved weekend trips to Pennsylvania to spend time with family, as well as attending the annual Herbert family reunions
Charles will be remembered as a jokester, he loved to pull pranks and his office wall of Tax Accounting cartoons reflected his sense of humor.
In his leisure time, Charles loved playing cards, having a few drinks and cracking a few jokes with friends. He also enjoyed going to the horse races and playing horseshoes with neighbors. While in PA (prior to moving to DE) he was involved with and was proud of his time as a Boy Scout Troop Leader. Charles was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and supported his grandchildren when they played football and soccer.
Charles is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Carol Herbert; his parents; his brother, Harold Waltemyer; his sisters, Charlotte Ruff, Shirley Eaton and Phyllis Hill; and his granddaughter, Heather Ferris. He is survived by his children, Linda Dalton (Richard), Wayne Herbert, Beverley Ferris (William), and Kenneth Herbert; his grandchildren- 12 Boys and 2 Girls; his great grandchildren- 9 boys and 4 girls; and his sister, Marlene Corcoran.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, June 15 from 10 to 11 AM at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Charles' Life will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private. CDC guidelines will be followed during the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Pride's Crossing, Suite 110, Newark, DE 19713 or the Center for Dementia Research, Nathan Kline Institute, 140 Old Orangeburg Rd., Orangeburg, NY 10962, ATTN: Ralph Nixon, M.D., Ph.D.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.