Charles Richard Smith
Wilmington - Charles Richard Smith, age 83, with blessed assurance in the Lord Jesus Christ, Charlie went to be with him on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Charles was born to the late Benjamin and Helen (Coleman) Smith in 1936 in Wilmington, DE. He received his GED from the USMC and on Nov. 16, 1956 married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor. At that time, Charlie was enlisted in the USMC where he reached the rank of Sergeant. He worked as an electrician at Wanamakers, a manager of the Concord Mall, and an electrician at M. Davis & Sons and Himont (Basell) among other jobs.
Charlie enjoyed camping, woodworking, making children's toys for craft shows, traveling, playing card games, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church for almost 30 years where he served as a deacon and greeter.
Charlie is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Eleanor in 2017, and his daughter, Cathy Smith (married to Paul) Henderson in 1996. He is survived by his son Stephen R. Smith and his wife Lisa of Thousand Oaks, CA, grandchildren, Laura Williams and her husband Ian of Newark DE, Emily Gallagher and her husband Chris of Bear, DE, Matthew Henderson and his wife Kimberly of Bear DE and Alexander and Ryan Smith of Thousand Oaks, CA. He is also survived by great-granddaughters Iona and Reya Williams, and great-grandsons Logan Gallagher, and Blake and Luke Henderson.
A memorial service will be held at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7pm, friends may call starting at 6:30pm. Burial will be private at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 1006 Wilson Road, Wilmington DE 19803, Attn: the deacon's fund.
