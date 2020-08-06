Charles Robert Gates
Bethany Beach - Charles Robert Gates, age 78 of Bethany Beach, DE, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence in Bethany Beach, DE. He was born on February 5, 1942 in Clinton, MO, son of the late Ralph and Ruth (Goodnight) Gates.
Mr. Gates proudly served and retired as a Captain in the Navy. He also worked as a nuclear engineer with Delmarva Power. Mr. Gates held the position of treasurer with the USNA alumni chapter. He was always active in the community and enjoyed spending time on the golf course as an avid golfer.
Mr. Gates is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine Gates; his daughters: Pamela Trakas and her husband Charles and Jennifer Irwin and her husband Joseph; his son, Charles Robert Gates, Jr. and his wife Dawn; his grandchildren: Chandler, Paige, Evan, Braeden, Charlie and Anna Reese.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be privately held at the Naval Academy. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Gates' memory to the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, 247 King George Street, Annapolis, MD 21402, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
