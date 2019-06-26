Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Dale United Methodist Church
143 E. Lake St.
Middletown, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Dale United Methodist Church
143 E. Lake St.
Middletown, DE
View Map
Charles Rodney Byard, Sr.

Townsend, DE - Born in Smyrna, DE. on July 8, 1937; departed this life on June 20, 2019.

Survived by sons; Charles Jr. and Michael Shawn, sisters; Marian E. Bleen and Jean Archie (Joseph Jr.).

Service of celebration will be held 9 a.m. Friday, June 28; at Dale United Methodist Church, 143 E. Lake St., Middletown, DE. Viewing will be from 8 - 9 a.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
