Charles Rodney Byard, Sr.
Townsend, DE - Born in Smyrna, DE. on July 8, 1937; departed this life on June 20, 2019.
Survived by sons; Charles Jr. and Michael Shawn, sisters; Marian E. Bleen and Jean Archie (Joseph Jr.).
Service of celebration will be held 9 a.m. Friday, June 28; at Dale United Methodist Church, 143 E. Lake St., Middletown, DE. Viewing will be from 8 - 9 a.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019