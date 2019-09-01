|
Charles S. "Chuck" Smith, Jr.
Bear - Charles S. "Chuck" Smith, Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019.
A native Delawarean, Chuck was born in Wilmington on March 6, 1936, the eldest of seven children of the late Charles Sidney Smith and Ida Mae Smith. He was a graduate of William Penn High School.
Though born and raised in Wilmington, he was a country boy at heart, happiest when outdoors, especially on or near the water, whether it be a bay, river, ocean, canal, or marshland. He enjoyed hunting, crabbing, fishing, clamming, swimming, boating, and the simple pleasures of backyard birdwatching. Sharing these times with family and friends was especially important to Chuck. The more the merrier. His adventuresome nature, quick wit, and sense of humor will be missed.
He and his former spouse and devoted lifelong friend, Joan (Hopkins) Smith, raised their five children in St. Georges, and S. Bethany Beach. Chuck owned and operated a home restoration business, until his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Brenda Walters (Bill), Carrie Szczecinski (Jamie), Wendy Smith-Kerr (John), Andrew Smith, and his son-in-law Rich Harris; his grandchildren, Brendan and Phillip Walters, Julia, Dan, Kelly and John Szczecinski, Breanna, Zane and Esme Kerr, and Eric, Adam and Emily Smith; and his siblings, beloved sister and best friend Jane Biehn (Bob), Robert Smith (Marilyn), Barbara Fischer (Steve), Carol Paloni, Susan Gressick (Larry), and Sandra Boucher (David); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Charles W. Smith.
Chuck was a member of the New Castle Presbyterian Church, and the G.A. twelve-step program. He cherished each of his G.A. friendships, many of which were decades old. Chuck's family extends its gratitude to his G.A. family for their love, support, and time.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the New Castle Presbyterian Church, 25 East Second Street, New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Castle Presbyterian Church at the address above.
