Charles Sentz Tjersland
Charles Sentz Tjersland, 88, a Delaware-based orthodontist for 40 years, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in St. Louis, MO, of Covid-19.
Tjersland, known as Charlie, Doc, or Doctor T, had orthodontic offices in Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Georgetown before his retirement.
Known for his lively, charming and engaging sense of humor, and his curiosity and appetite for learning, he passionately studied the Civil War and World War II. He loved traveling to Civil War battlefields, and farther afield to places such as Egypt and Morocco. Tjersland was a 1951 graduate of Wilmington Friends School who loved his alma mater and sent his children there as well while raising his family in Alapocas.
A Korean War veteran, Tjersland graduated from Temple University's School of Dentistry, with a masters degree in orthodontics followed by an internship at the Cooper Cleft Palate Clinic in Lancaster, PA. He began practice as an orthodontist in Wilmington with Dr. James Krieger in 1966. For many years he worked with cleft palate cases at Alfred I. du Pont Hospital for Children.
He was an active board member and the 1994 Vice President of the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) and the 1986 president of the Mid Atlantic Society of Orthodontists (MASO). He was also a member of the American Dental Association, the Council on Orthodontic Healthcare, and he helped form the Delaware State Orthodontics Society. He received the Devlin Award from MASO for outstanding service and the James R. Brophy Award from the AAO for distinguished professional service. He received the MASO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.
After his second marriage in 1995 to Gloria Dolejsi Tjersland, he lived in Lewes for many years before moving with her to St. Louis, Mo in 2014. They traveled extensively during their marriage, which created cherished memories for them both.
In addition to his beloved wife, Gloria, Tjersland is survived by his daughter Trina (Rebecca Frederick), Charles Sentz Jr. (Yani), and Timothy (Erin); two grandchildren Jackson and Dylan Tjersland and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Layton, a brother, Yngvar "Terry" Tjersland II (Dorothy) and the mother of his children, Joanne Smith Tjersland to whom he was married for 38 years.
Services and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Direct Relief Fund at directrelief.org
or Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93117. The family is so grateful to the nurse who was with him at the end and helped them talk to him on the phone.