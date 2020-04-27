|
Charles Sidney "Charlie" DeSantos
Newark - Charles Sidney "Charlie" DeSantos, age 98, of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in hospice care at Christiana Hospital.
Born in West Haven, CT on May 29, 1921, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Hattie (Rosenthal) DeSantos. Charlie served in the U.S. Navy in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleet for 6 years during World War II. He moved to Delaware in 1950 to work for Delmarva Power as a Stationary Engineer at Edgemoor Power Station, retiring after 27 years. After retiring, he pursued several part time jobs and volunteered as a Blue Coat at Christiana Hospital.
Charlie was an adventurous man that loved travel, square dancing and church leadership activities that he shared with his wife, Shirley. Charlie was an active member of Hillcrest-Bellefonte Methodist Church for 48 years. After moving to Newark, he continued to serve in local church communities. Charlie's major priorities in life were his family, service to God and helping others. He will be dearly missed by his family.
In addition to Charlie's parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Florian DeSantos. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Perlman of Canton, MA and Carol Olson (Ron) of Newark; grandchildren, Max Perlman (Nancy) of Canton, MA, Lori Perlman of San Francisco, CA, Todd Olson (Laura) of Raleigh, NC and Jamie Sokol (Kurt) of Newark; and 9 great grandchildren.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KA 66675, or to First Presbyterian Church, 292 West Main Street, Attn: Financial Secretary, Newark, DE 19711.
