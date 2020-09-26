1/
Charles Steven "Steve" King
1959 - 2020
Charles Steven "Steve" King

Newark - Age 60, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

Born December 31, 1959 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Linda Horn and Charles King. Steve was a foreman at Castle Construction in Newark, DE, where he highly valued his superiors and his work crew. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and was an avid fan of all Philly sports teams. Before his passing, he was saved and baptized in the name of Jesus; his family by his side.

Steve is survived by his parents; his children, Nicole, Rebecca, Kristen, Charles, Steven, Shyanne, and Michael; 12 grandchildren; his beloved step-father, James Hurt; and his brothers, Hank and Jesse Hurt.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped Steve through his fight with Lung Cancer; especially Delaware Hospice. Steve's family wants all to know that they love and miss him.

In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Hills Road, Floor 2, Newark, DE 19711.

Cremation Service

of Delaware




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
