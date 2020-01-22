|
Charles Stone Hardesty
Milford - Charles Stone Hardesty died peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Delaware surrounded by family.
Charles was borne March 11, 1949 in Milford, DE, the son of the late Richard B (Dick). Hardesty Sr and Sara S. Hardesty. A brother Richard B (Rick). Hardesty Jr. and a daughter, Amy Hardesty, also preceded him in death.
Charles attended Seaford High School, and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war as a gunner/crew chief Specialist 4 in the 1st Aviation Brigade 52nd Flying Dragons. After retiring from the DuPont Company, he became an owner of Creative Kitchens and Floors Inc. in Seaford along with his wife Joan Hardesty, and Mike and Bonnie Griffith. Charles worked as the company's primary floor covering installer. Charles loved the outdoors, fishing, football (specifically the New England Patriots), and spending time with family and friends. Charles was good at whatever he did and excelled in his roles as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Charles leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years (or "a long time" as he would say), Joan and their son Aaron Cole Hardesty of Seaford. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren who he adored deeply, Casey Jackson Hardesty and Cameron Stone Hardesty, Brother Mark Hardesty (Lauren), and their son Trevor of Seaford, nieces Lisa Piascinski (Randy), and their daughter Paige of Townsend, Melissa Jordan (Kyle) their daughter Cassie, and son Matthew of Chesapeake City, MD, Ashley Nutting (Ben), their daughters Ava, Olivia, and son Owen of Connecticut, sister-in-laws Gloria Burton, and Marion Hardesty, and Rodger Niblet (Nancy) both of Seaford.
Memorial Services will be on Saturday, January 25th at 2 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 315 N. Shpley St, Seaford.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions may be made to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
