Services
Kennedy-Roth Funeral Home
41- 45 58th Street
Woodside, NY 11377
(718) 424-5430
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Stroman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Corky" Stroman


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Corky" Stroman Obituary
Charles "Corky" Stroman

Queens - JUNE 29, 1943 - JANUARY 27, 2020

Charles "Corky" Stroman passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Queens, New York, surrounded by his family, he was 76.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware to Charles and Frances Stroman, young Corky was a loving older brother to sisters Susan and Deborah. Growing up in a musically-inclined family, Corky showed great talent for the piano, organ, and trumpet from a very young age. In the 50s, he cut a dashing figure as the front man of his touring band, "The Illusions." In the 60s, he settled in Puerto Rico and opened up what soon became the island's most popular nightclub, "Corky's." There, he sang and played the Hammond organ, as well as hosted top visiting musicians and singers. Later on, he returned to touring, playing across the country with the "Corky Stroman Trio." After retiring from music, Corky went on to have a second career as a real estate agent in Puerto Rico. He spent some of his happiest years living near the beach in Palmas del Mar. Later in life, he moved to New York to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Doris (Little Corky) and Sasha, his sisters, Susan and Deborah, his grandchildren, Jack and Luna, his nephews, Travis and Maverick, and his niece, Desiree, as well as his aunt, Phyllis, and his cousin, David.

Corky was a smart, headstrong man with razor-sharp wit, and he will be missed by all who knew him. He was a devoted tennis fan and will always be remembered for his fervent passion for music.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -