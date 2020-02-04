|
|
Charles "Corky" Stroman
Queens - JUNE 29, 1943 - JANUARY 27, 2020
Charles "Corky" Stroman passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Queens, New York, surrounded by his family, he was 76.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware to Charles and Frances Stroman, young Corky was a loving older brother to sisters Susan and Deborah. Growing up in a musically-inclined family, Corky showed great talent for the piano, organ, and trumpet from a very young age. In the 50s, he cut a dashing figure as the front man of his touring band, "The Illusions." In the 60s, he settled in Puerto Rico and opened up what soon became the island's most popular nightclub, "Corky's." There, he sang and played the Hammond organ, as well as hosted top visiting musicians and singers. Later on, he returned to touring, playing across the country with the "Corky Stroman Trio." After retiring from music, Corky went on to have a second career as a real estate agent in Puerto Rico. He spent some of his happiest years living near the beach in Palmas del Mar. Later in life, he moved to New York to be closer to his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Doris (Little Corky) and Sasha, his sisters, Susan and Deborah, his grandchildren, Jack and Luna, his nephews, Travis and Maverick, and his niece, Desiree, as well as his aunt, Phyllis, and his cousin, David.
Corky was a smart, headstrong man with razor-sharp wit, and he will be missed by all who knew him. He was a devoted tennis fan and will always be remembered for his fervent passion for music.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020