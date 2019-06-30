|
Charles Thomas Armbruster, Jr.
Wilmington - Charles Thomas Armbruster, Jr., age 70, died peacefully on June 25, 2019. He was born in Scranton, PA in 1949 to Margaret (Gallagher) and Charles Armbruster.
Chuck was a 1968 graduate of Claymont High School. He was a proud United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Edgemoor Dupont after 32 years of service.
Chuck was very active in the community; American Legion Post 18, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 18, VFW Post 5447, Vietnam Veterans and Del Vets Post 1. He was the State Commander of the American Legion in 1998 - 99 and was currently a member of the Governor's Commission of Veteran Affairs. He was also active in Brandywine Little League, the Romeo Club and Crestview Pool. Several of Chuck's favorite legion programs were American Legion baseball, Boy's State and The Oratorical Program.
In addition to his parents, Chuck is predeceased by brother James Russell Armbruster and sisters Margarella Armbruster and Mary Helen Peko. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia, children Chip (Sarah), Katie Socorso (Vince) and Carrie Sawyer (Paul), five grandchildren Lily and Charlotte Armbruster, Porter Sawyer, and Charlie and Drew Socorso and brother Joseph Surace. Survivors also include brothers-in-law Ray Tomasetti (Christine) and Rich Tomasetti (Tracy), niece Amanda Tomasetti and nephews Jeff, Michael and Christopher Tomasetti. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Family and friends are invited to his visitation at the church on Monday July 1 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm and on Tuesday July 2 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A committal service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday July 11, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Rosary Church, , 1300 N. Grant Ave., Suite 100, Wilmington DE 19806 or Child Welfare Foundation, c/o American Legion Department of Delaware, PO Box 930, Seaford, DE 19973-0930.
Published in The News Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019