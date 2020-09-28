Charles W. Gipe, Sr.
Hockessin - Charles W. Gipe, Sr., 86 of Hockessin passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Charlie was born in Darby, PA, the son of the late Anna (Clinton) and Howard Gipe. He worked as electrical supervisor at the Philadelphia Refinery for 38 years, retiring in 1991 from Chevron. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was a member of the retirees of Chevron/Gulf and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brothers and their wives, Howard and Sara Gipe and Harry and Betty Gipe.
Charlie will be deeply missed by his wife of 64 years, Joan (Donnelly) Gipe; his daughters, Michelle Delle Donne and her husband, Robert of Middletown and Lisa Link of Hockessin; his sons, Charles W. "Chuck" Gipe, Jr. of Chadds Ford, PA and James "Jim" Gipe and his wife, Mary of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Jason, Chris (Jen), Teddy, Nicole, Alexis, Bobby, Matt, Alex and Mary and his great-grandchildren, Luke and Kaylee.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com