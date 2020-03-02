Services
Charles Parrott
Charles W. Parrott

Charles W. Parrott

Charles W. Parrott Obituary
Charles W. Parrott

Seaford - Charles W. Parrott, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on February 29, 2020 at the age of 74, surrounded by his most cherished loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip K. Parrott and Mildred E. Parrott of Easton, Maryland. Charles is survived by the love of his life, Faye N. Parrott; his adoring children Vicki K. Shirey and Philip L. Parrott; his pride and joy, his six grandchildren, Payton, Rian, Brennan, Andy, Michael, and Mary Margaret, and his brothers, Dana K. Parrott and David R. Parrott. Charles was born October 7, 1945 and graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1963. Charles Parrott married Faye Needles in 1966 and spent 53 wonderful, loving years together and were rarely apart from one another. Charles served in the United States Army Reserve and worked at DuPont as a supervisor for 33 years and provided his family with full lives.

Charles was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying spending time with those he loved most. Charles had a bright and energetic personality and was known for his sense of humor and passionate story telling. Charles loved traveling to Rehoboth Beach, the Outer Banks, Florida, and Lancaster, PA, and had a passion for genealogy, history, and geology. Charles touched many lives with his generosity and love for others, especially his neighbors.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and Christiana Care Hospital.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Charles W. Parrott are invited to the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 Shipley St., Seaford, DE 19973 on March 5, 2020. The viewing begins at 11am, followed by services at 12pm. Per Charles' last wishes, there will be no reception.

To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
