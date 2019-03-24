|
Charles W. Poore
Lakeland, FL - Charles W. Poore, age 87, passed away March 19, 2019 at his home in Lakeland, FL. Til the end, Charlie retained his joy in life and innate kindness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. & Alma (Kandle) Poore, daughter, Roxanne Hottes, and sister, Mildred Cassello.
Born March 17, 1932 in Wilmington, DE, Charlie's career with DuPont spanned over 30 years, and numerous sites. He co-owned Virginia Bridals and Tuxedo Junction, enjoyed emceeing Bridal Shows, and assisting couples to have their dream weddings.
Charlie had a life long love of music, starting with roles at Wilmington High,earning him the nickname "Figaro", and continued with playing guitar and performing at the Delaware Officers Club. Throughout his life, he loved baseball, traveling, his dogs, and spending time with family and friends.
No one gave hugs quite like Charlie; there was a build up as soon as he spotted you, fresh from a months long expedition, stretching out his arms and softly stepping back and forth on his toes like an excited puppy until you were loved in his warm embrace. He was ever vigilant to ensure Matt Dillion behaved respectfully towards Miss Kitty. Charlie was always "Finer than Frog Hair", glad to have "Fish Heads and Rice", asking " Whose cat is this, anyway?", and eager to quote the Captain of HMS Pinafore in saying, "I'm in reasonable health and happy to meet you all once more."
Survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; brothers, John R. Poore, Sr. (Flo), and Niles M. Poore (Sue), and children, Penny Benson, Kevin Poore, Pat (Judi) Poore, John Poore (Sharon Reuther), and Candace (Kent) Wannamaker, as well as 16 Grandchildren, 16 Great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. To honor of his love of puppy dogs and quiggly quacks, Donations may be made in his memory to the Delaware Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, or the Delaware Humane Society.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019