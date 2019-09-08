|
|
Charles W. Shaw
Middletown - Charles Wingate Shaw, 82 of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 12:30 pm at Connection Community Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 11:30 am to12:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019