Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Charles Shaw
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Connection Community Church
4744 Summit Bridge Road
Middletown, DE
1936 - 2019
Charles W. Shaw Obituary
Charles W. Shaw

Middletown - Charles Wingate Shaw, 82 of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 12:30 pm at Connection Community Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 11:30 am to12:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
