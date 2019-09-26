|
|
Charles W. "Cholly" Tyrawsky
Wilmington - Charles "Cholly" Wasyl Tyrawsky, 94, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 at the Brandywine Nursing Home. Charles was born in the "Old Southside" of Wilmington, DE on August 12, 1925, son of the late Joseph and Anna Tyrawski. He attended Brown Vocational High School, where he was captain of the basketball team in his senior year. He was a letter carrier for the USPS for 34 years, and worked for Beneficial National Bank for 15 years. A veteran of WWII, he proudly served his country in the South Pacific with the U.S. Marines.
Charles was extremely proud of his Ukrainian heritage. He belonged to the Ukrainian American Veterans, Ukrainian National Branch 191 of NALC, and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, amongst numerous other Ukrainian Associations.
In his younger days, he was an active member of SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and was active in organizing various activities, such as youth basketball and the Ukrainian Citizens Club, amongst many other activities.. He also enjoyed crabbing with his family in Wye Mills, MD, followed by many crab feast. He was a very kind and generous man who would always lend a hand for those in need.
Charles is survived by his sisters, Mary T. Farrell and Genevieve T. Luchejko, and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Kathryn T. Malinowski, Michael, John and Stephen, and nephews Albert F. Malinowski and Stephen P. Farrell.
Funeral services will be Saturday September 28, at 11 o'clock at SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 o'clock. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. For online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019