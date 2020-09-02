Charles "Chuck" William Welch, Jr.



Dover - Charles "Chuck" William Welch, Jr., passed away peacefully at State Street Assisted Living on the night of August 31, 2020, due to complications from COPD. Chuck was born on January 6, 1935, in Grayson, Virginia, to Charles W. Welch, Sr., and Cora (nee Rhodes) Welch.



Chuck grew up in Marshallton, Delaware, where he excelled in school and sports. He would often tell stories about times that he pitched baseball against Dallas Green as a young man. He was scouted by the Philadelphia Phillies to play baseball but decided to marry June Kathryn (nee Dennison) Welch, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage, instead.



Chuck briefly worked making tanks for Chrysler before starting a 30 plus year career at the DuPont Company where he worked as a chemist, both in electro-plating, and paper products. Chuck developed several patents while working at DuPont. During this time, he and his wife moved into one of the first thirteen homes in Rambleton Acres, where they quickly added their son, Charles W. Welch, III, to their family. Later, Chuck moved to Dover with his wife to be close to their son and his family.



Chuck and his wife were well known patrons of horse racing at Delaware Park. He was also a band booster for the William Penn High School Band, in which his son played the tuba. Later, in Dover, he chaired the sign committee for his son's campaigns when his son was a State Representative.



In addition to his wife, who passed away on March 27, 2019, and parents, Chuck joins his younger brother, Darrell, in eternal rest.



Chuck is survived by his son, Charles W. Welch, III, of Dover, and his wife Jane (nee Reese), along with their children, Katherine (Katie) Welch and Charles (Chip) W. Welch, IV. He is also survived by his niece and goddaughter, Brenda Welch, and Erika Taylor, whom he and his wife considered their adoptive granddaughter.



Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., 1175 S. State Street, Dover. Entombment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover. Funeral services will be private.









