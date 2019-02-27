Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
Charles Witmer III

Newark, DE - Charles "Charley" Ross Witmer III of Newark, DE passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born June 28, 1938 in Lancaster, PA to the late Charles Ross Witmer, Jr. and Dorothy (Schied) Witmer.

A celebration of Charley's life will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. Family and friends may begin visiting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "VFW Post 475" and sent in care of the funeral home. For the full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
