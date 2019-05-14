|
In Loving Memory Of
CHARLIE DUFFY
08/10/1943-05/14/2014
Dad, Your presence will surround us for ever and a day, with loving thoughts of you to cherish in every way! Your spirit lives on to guide us through tears and happiness, for the love of a father like you, we will always be truly blessed! You've been missed dearly and held close in our hearts these past few years; there's comfort in knowing your dancing in heaven with angels while sipping a few beers!
Gone Five Years Ago Today
Your Loving Children & Grandchildren
Published in The News Journal on May 14, 2019