Charlie Duffy

Charlie Duffy
In Loving Memory Of

CHARLIE DUFFY

08/10/1943-05/14/2014

Dad, Your presence will surround us for ever and a day, with loving thoughts of you to cherish in every way! Your spirit lives on to guide us through tears and happiness, for the love of a father like you, we will always be truly blessed! You've been missed dearly and held close in our hearts these past few years; there's comfort in knowing your dancing in heaven with angels while sipping a few beers!

Gone Five Years Ago Today

Your Loving Children & Grandchildren
Published in The News Journal on May 14, 2019
