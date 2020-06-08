Charlotte A. GilesWilmington - Charlotte A. Giles, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020.Born in Wilmington in 1939, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Charles and Nettie (Collins) Hayden.Along with her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, John S. Giles Sr., with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her two sisters, two brothers, and her two granddaughters, Amanda L. Giles and Erin M. Giles.Charlotte is survived by her five sons: John (Laura), David (Pam), James (Sharon), William (Lisa), & Patrick (Mary); her 13 grandchildren; and her 7 great-grandchildren.Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10-11am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A memorial service will follow promptly at 11am.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's name to the Erin M. Giles Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 10766, Wilmington, DE 19850-0766.To view the extended obituary, please visit: