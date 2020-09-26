Charlotte Barshay Lawson
Wilmington - Age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully September 26, 2020 with family by her side.
Charlotte a lifetime resident of Wilmington, DE, graduated from P.S. DuPont High School. She was a devoted and loving daughter of the late Benjamin D. and Anna Barshay; a beloved sister to the late Samuel Barshay of Wilmington, DE, and the late Marvin Barshay of Cranston, RI. She was an honored member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue. Charlotte enjoyed being a member of the Sisterhood with years of attending service and many special events like Passover and Chanukah dinners. She spent most of her career in women's sales at various retail stores and most recently Value City, where she met and is survived by her life partner of 22 years, Joel Kramer.
Her passion was enjoying theater by attending dinner theaters in the tri-state area with her beloved life partner, Joel. Over many years she was a successful sales rep for Avon, Tupperware and a fan and collector of Princess House. As a member of New Castle County Moose Lodge 1578, she enjoyed the charitable, community and social camaraderie of the membership. Charlotte was an avid reader of current periodicals, newspapers and kept current on local, world news and sports. She loved the summer, and throughout the years there were many visits to the local beaches with her lifelong friend, Janet Balascio-Fichter. Charlotte was always outspoken and never afraid to say what was on her mind, which was one of her charming and funny attributes.
Charlotte is survived by her dear son, Benjamin Barshay (Michelle) and their two children, Ariella (Clayton) and Brett; her caring daughter, Deborah Barshay Pruitt and late husband Benjamin Pruitt II and their children Aaron (Leanne), Benjamin, and Christopher (Katrina); and her dear son, Michael Lawson and his children Jennifer and Justin. She was the proud great-grandmother of nine, Alexis, Rylee, Davante, Willow, Adam, Cassidy, Cody, Dominic, and Jordon.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Shiva.com
Trees for Israel.
