Charlotte Catherine Smith
Garnet Valley, PA - Charlotte Catherine Smith (nee Ferguson), 81, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Charlotte was born in Orange, New Jersey on June 7, 1938. She graduated from Chatham High School in Chatham, New Jersey in 1956, and later attended Montclair State Teachers College in Montclair, New Jersey. Charlotte's mission in life was teaching, dedicating over 45 years of her life to Catholic education, as a parochial school teacher and director of religious education. Although she would joke that her teaching career began when she would come home from kindergarten and teach her dolls everything she learned in school that day, her teaching career actually began in 1958 at parochial schools in New Jersey and Colorado. She later moved to Niagara Falls, New York, where she spent time teaching at St. Mary of the Cataract, Our Lady of the Rosary, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. In 1990, Charlotte received the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for Meritorious Service in the Schools of the Diocese of Buffalo, for her contributions to Catholic Education. Charlotte later taught PREP classes for several years at St. Ann's Parish in Wilmington, Delaware, and in 2016, received the Companions on the Journey National Award for Outstanding Youth Ministry in the Diocese of Wilmington. Charlotte was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who took tremendous and special pride in her four granddaughters, enthusiastically supporting all of their interests and activities. She enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, gardening and flower arranging. She was a founding member of the Cattails Garden Club in Niagara Falls, New York, and held various leadership positions with The Federated Garden Clubs of New York State. She was active in the Lewiston Council on the Arts, and the Lewiston Outdoor Art Show. In her later years, she served on the Social Committee in her retirement community, Foxfield at Naaman's Creek, helping to establish various activities in the formative years of the community. Charlotte is survived by the love of her life and husband of over 60 years, Rodger, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, whom she first met when they were in kindergarten together in Chatham, New Jersey. She is also survived by her sons, Rodger (Vikki) Smith of Wilmington, Delaware, and Dennis (Maya) Adams-Smith of Frenchtown, New Jersey, whom she lovingly called her "Sonnies." She is also survived by her four granddaughters, Julia, Allison and Caitlin Smith, and Mirabel Adams-Smith, who will miss their Granny terribly, but will forever cherish the good times they shared with her. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Kate (McCarthy) Ferguson. A celebration of Charlotte's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls, 1055 N. Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, or St. Ann's Parish, 2006 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers caring for patients suffering from the effects of COVID-19. Finally, if you had the privilege of knowing Charlotte, she would want us to remind you that she "loves you." Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com).
Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.