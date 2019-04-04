Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Rexon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte K. Rexon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte K. Rexon Obituary
Charlotte K. Rexon

Moorestown, NJ - (nee Baylis) On April 2, 2019; Age 91; formerly of Haddonfield; Beloved wife of the late Fred Rexon; Devoted mother of Joan (Richard Reinoehl) Lynch, George (Julie) Koffenberger, William (Diane) Koffenberger, and the late Chip Koffenberger; Step mother of Fred (Ginny) Rexon and Donna (Andy) Brodner; Loving grandmother of Gretchen Seale, Amy Lynch, Gregory (Kami) Lynch, Richelle (Mike) Caffrey, Jennifer Koffenberger & Laura Koffenberger; Step grandmother of Daniel, Elizabeth and Chad Rexon, Sean (Megan) Brodner, Laura and Melanie Brodner; Cherished Great grandmother of Chase Smith, Maya Spencer, Zoey Granville, Benjamin Lynch, Anthony Caffrey and Ender and James Brodner; Dear sister of Lucille Yeatman.

Charlotte was raised in Wilmington, DE and was an active member & former president of AAUW (American Assoc. of University Women). She took pleasure in painting, and enjoyed spending her free time playing mah-jongg, bridge and pinochle.

A Reminiscence Service for Charlotte will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11AM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. ()

Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now